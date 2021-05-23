Former golf champion Julie Otto opens new Fife training centre

Former champion golfer Julie Otto has opened a new purpose-built studio for players to hone their skills in Anstruther.

In her career Julie won many national and international titles.

Notable wins included the Ladies’ British Open Amateur Championship, Ladies’ British Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship, the the Spanish Amateur Championship and the Australian Amateur Championship during her playing career.

She represented both England and Great Britain & Ireland between 1986 and 1996.

© Kenny Smith

Julie eventually decided to leave the competitive game as the reigning British Champion after the 1996 Curtis Cup.

Recently, she opened The Golf Studio in Anstruther.

A long-time ambition

The facility allows golfers to develop their skills and practice both on a simulated range and golf courses.

Julie said there are other indoor facilities based in the area, but she offers something a little different – a professional and personal touch for clients.

© Kenny Smith

She said: “The Golf Studio was something that I had thought about for a number of years.

“The ability to have my own facility in which I can manage my own time and business was extremely attractive.

“The pandemic merely brought those ambitions to the forefront of my mind.”

Julie said that The Golf Studio has attracted her existing golf-coaching customers, as well as new clients.

A real demand post-lockdown

When asked how coronavirus has affected her as a golf coach, Julie replied: “The first lockdown was tough on everyone – whatever profession you are in.

“Coming out of the first lockdown there was a real demand for golf coaching, which was lovely after a period of time unable to work.

© Kenny Smith

“Concentrating efforts on planning and building The Golf Studio really gave me a sense of focus during that time.

“The most recent period of lockdown/stay at home certainly affected the plans for indoor coaching at a time when the studio should have been busy.”

Eyes on expansion already

Julie said she is very positive about what the coming months could hold for The Golf Studio as virus restrictions ease.

“I thoroughly believe that golf will see another boom in interest and participation this summer.

“I would hope that in winter, the studio will come into its own.”

© Kenny Smith

During her career, Julie was twice awarded The Daily Telegraph Woman Golfer of the Year in 1993 and 1995.

She is already looking to expand the range of services at the venture.

“This year I will be extending the offer from coaching alone to help with club fitting and equipment,” she said.

Julie, the Titleist PGA Assistant of the Year in 2015, added that The Golf Studio is “all about quality.”

Within five years she wants her venture to be the leading indoor golf facility for professional golf coaching in Scotland.