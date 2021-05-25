Perth Harbour boosts Scottish economy by £5.5m, according to new report

Business activities at Perth Harbour are helping to contribute £5.5m to the Scottish economy as well as a total of 74 jobs nationally.

That is according to a study from Biggar Economics to measure Perth Harbour’s impact locally, regionally and nationally.

David MacBrayne (DML) was appointed in July 2018 to manage the facility on behalf of owner Perth and Kinross Council for an initial five years.

The report says: “The main cargoes moved through the harbour are Scandinavian timber for the construction industry, and fishmeal and soya protein concentrate for the aquaculture sector.

“In the recent past, baryte – a mineral mined in Perthshire and used in the oil and gas sector – was exported through the harbour.

“This is expected to resume later in 2021.”

Cameron MacPhail, head of ports and harbours for DML, said the Covid-19 pandemic has had no direct impact on shipping or cargo at Perth.

It has, though, allowed DML to look at more effective ways to operate in line with government guidelines.

He explained: “One example being the recent introduction of our online hydrographic tidal data.

“Previously this would require someone on site to review the data and report.

“Now all the data is electronic and available to the pilots and port team remotely.”

Mr MacPhail said access restrictions at the harbour are well managed.

He added: “The port’s central location in Perth and the city’s excellent links to the country’s trunk-road network bring advantages to businesses operating at the harbour, allowing easy access to and from the area.”

Supporting jobs and the economy

The port is currently estimated to support £3.9 million gross value added (GVA) and 54 jobs in Perth and Kinross.

Across Scotland, this impact grows to £5.5m GVA and 74 jobs.

These figures are based on 24 shipments carrying 33,000 tonnes of cargo in the 2020-21 financial year – a 25% increase in both shipments and cargo since 2017-18.

Over that period, the economic impact this supports in Perth and Kinross has increased by 10%.

Mr MacPhail said: “Looking ahead, the number of shipments at the harbour is expected to increase to more than 30, driven by the expected resumption in baryte exports and increased agricultural imports.

“They will increase in the volume of tonnage handled by 22%.

“The economic impact this creates is expected to increase by 15%.

“This will support £4.4m GVA and 60 jobs locally and £6.3m GVA and 83 jobs in Scotland.

“Trade in other cargo is expected to continue at 2020-21 levels.

“Harbour users are cautious about future forecasts in light of business uncertainty caused by the pandemic.”

He said Perth Harbour could be used to import road aggregate to construct the next section of the Cross Tay Road Link.

The contract for this project is currently out to tender and supply details will become known later this year.

‘Great community work’

Meanwhile, a scheme that offers support to the most vulnerable and disadvantaged was recently launched by harbour bosses.

Perth Harbour Community Fund welcomes applications from non-profit organisations registered within the city boundary.

It will support community-led services delivering projects tackling a wide range of issues.

Applications for awards between £500 and £2,000 can be made until the end of this month.