Fife firm opens new training base after £350,000 investment

A Fife business that offers specialist training has opened a new six-figure purpose-built facility.

MRS Training & Rescue has opened the new training centre in Inverkeithing.

The company offers training for working at height and in confined spaces. It works closely with firms in the renewables, oil and gas and construction industries.

The state-of-the-art facility, measuring 3,487 sqft, aims to deliver an ultra-realistic training environment.

It has three training rooms, complete with ladders, trap doors and a freestanding tower to allow simulation of a number of emergency situations.

It cost £350,000 and opened earlier this week.

‘Significant investment’

Operations manager Errol Parrish said: “This is a significant investment for our business, most especially during the challenging times that the pandemic has brought.

“We have in fact been fortunate to buck the economic trend over the last 12 months.

“We have remained fully operational helping to support our clients within mission critical industry.”

A record year

The investment follows a record year for the business. It recorded an 9% increase in profit year-on-year.

Six new members of staff joined the team last year, with 40 employees now based in Fife.

The company has also announced a significant contract win to provide training for shipbuilding company Ferguson Marine.

Mr Parrish added the business continues to be at the “forefront of innovation”.

Diversifying to meet the market’s needs

The business was established more than 100 years ago as a mines rescue station in Cowdenbeath.

With a decline of the coal mines culminating in the closure of the last deep coal mine in December 2015, the company has branched out to meet the needs of the market.

It now provides unique rescue services, specialist equipment and consultancy.

MRS Training & Rescue also offer training and services to a wide range of industries, including nuclear and aerospace throughout the UK and overseas.

Mr Parrish added: “We have developed and diversified to meet the operational needs of industry to become the nation’s premier provider of specialist working at height, confined spaces training and emergency rescue cover and consultancy.

“This new facility will support our existing site in Crossgates to help deliver the very best training solution for a number of mission critical sectors.”

‘A stand-out choice’

A spokesman for Ferguson Marine said: “MRS Training & Rescue are highly regarded in their sector.

“Their knowledge of, and experience in working at height and confined spaces was key to our decision.

“We are very much looking forward to continuing working with them.”