Courier Business Briefing: Tourism and hospitality recovery

The challenges and recovery of the tourism and hospitality sector will be the focus of a Courier Business Briefing event next month.

The virtual briefing on June 23 will hear from local experts who will describe the impact of Covid-19 first hand.

It is held in association with Johnston Carmichael and supported by Tricorn Capital.

Local experts taking part

Crieff Hydro chief executive Stephen Leckie is the keynote speaker.

He has previously described some of the tough decisions he was forced to make last year, including taking on £6 million of debt and making redundancies.

Crieff Hydro has also continued to make investments and as chair of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, Mr Leckie is well placed to comment on the sector.

Joining him for a panel discussion will be V&A Dundee chair Tim Allan and Johnston Carmichael’s head of leisure and tourism Rosalind Catto.

Mr Allan owns Tricorn Capital, a diversified private investment company with venture capital, private equity and commercial property interests. He was appointed chair of V&A Dundee in August 2019.

Ms Catto has more than 20 years of experience in the hotel and tourisms sectors. In her current role she provides commercial and practical business advice to help them achieve their strategic goals.

Uncertainties in sector

Johnston Carmichael’s Dundee office head and director Jenn Stewart said it was more important than ever that hospitality and tourism firms were on the “front foot” with their finances.

She said uncertainty over lockdowns, labour shortages due to Brexit, licensing limitations and seasonality issues meant having a financial forecast and plan in place is essential.

She said: “Johnston Carmichael is delighted to be the main sponsor of the 2021/22 series of Courier Business Briefings and work in partnership with The Courier.

“Since opening our office in Dundee two years ago, we have put down strong roots and developed close relationships with our clients, the local universities and business community including the hospitality and tourism sector through our sponsorship of Ice Dundee and Visit Dundee.

“Dundee is becoming more and more of a destination city break with attractions such as V&A Dundee, Discovery Point and the newly announced Eden Project to draw visitors to the city.

“By working together we can help you to ensure your business reaches its full potential.”

