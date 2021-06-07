Crieff Hydro to give carers free stays at resort to recharge

Carers will be able to enjoy free short breaks at Crieff Hydro as it lends its backing to an initiative to support Carers Week.

Since its launch in 2014, more than 3,000 unpaid carers have enjoyed breaks thanks to the Respitality scheme, coordinated by Shared Care Scotland.

Its launch coincides with the beginning of this year’s Carers Week.

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels is donating bed and breakfast stays at all eight hotels in its portfolio.

It is also offering 50 family passes to Glen’s Adventure Park at Crieff Hydro.

Also being donated is a group two-hour gin school experience at 1881 Distillery in Peebles.

Recently the group made a £75,000 investment on mini Land Rovers and Crazi Bugs – high-tech electrically powered all-terrain vehicles.

They are available for hire at Glen’s Adventure Park beside Crieff Hydro and the group’s sister hotel Peebles Hydro.

‘Proud to show our support’

Nic Oldham, head of customer and commercial at Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “Thanks to the geographical spread of our properties, we can reach and support families across Scotland with a variety of breaks.

“We hope our donation will allow many unpaid carers the opportunity to take time for themselves and recharge.”

Kerry Donaghy, Respitality Scotland coordinator, said the breaks will “mean the world” to carers.

She said: “Covid-19 has impacted on many, not least unpaid carers.

“It’s estimated that one in five people in Scotland are now providing support for a loved one.

“With many support services still not operating at full capacity, the pressure on unpaid carers is heavier than ever.

“The tourism industry has also taken a massive hit due to Covid-19.

“To be offered such a generous package of breaks from Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels will mean the world.”

Crieff Hydro owner Stephen Leckie has described the difficulty in trying to recruit for 75 jobs within the group.

He will take part in a free Courier Business Briefing on June 23 on the theme of tourism and hospitality recovery.