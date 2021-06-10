Perth home improvements firm Re Nu has unveiled a jobs boost for the city as part of a £100,000 investment.

During the pandemic, the firm has doubled its staff and is ready to launch a major expansion.

The firm currently employs 16 tradesmen, designers and office staff.

It has seen a growing demand as people have spent more time in their homes and carried out more DIY projects.

Head designer Dave King said: “We have seen a huge spike in orders since last summer.

“A lot of customers tell us that as a result of the pandemic they aren’t spending on things like holidays.

“So they’re choosing to invest that money in their homes instead.”

Re Nu doubles Perth staff

The firm, based in Perth’s Lower Friarton industrial estate, plans to recruit new staff later this year, including apprentices.

Mr King said: “That recruitment will also involve continued investment in the business itself, everything from vans to training to constantly updating our studio, to make sure our customers get the best level of service.”

The company, which launched less than two years ago, initially as a bathroom showroom, now offers plumbing and heating, joinery and construction services.

The expansion has seen the company double the size of its design studio.

It has also invested in design software and training for two full-time designers in Perth.

Putting back into the community

Mr King said the expansion allowed the firm to have complete control over every aspect of its projects, from design to completion.

He added: “That means we can ensure our customers receive the best quality in design and installation for our core bathroom business.

“It also means we can provide a full range of home improvement solutions.

“And just as importantly, it means we’re able to offer good employment opportunities at a time where people are more concerned than ever about job security.”

The six-figure investment has allowed the company to refit their design studio and invest in vehicles and equipment, as well as hiring new staff.

Mr King believes the expansion is also benefiting the community.

He said: “It also means putting back into the community by ensuring our team are well looked after and that we are providing good jobs at a time of economic uncertainty.”