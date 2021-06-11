Fife firm wins major deal to construct Neart na Gaoithe wind farm operations base

A Fife firm has won a major deal to build the operations base for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm project.

Muir Construction will design and build the three-storey 1,040 square metre operations and maintenance (O&M) building in Eyemouth Harbour.

The Inverkeithing firm will also construct the two-storey, 538 square metre storage warehouse.

The contracts awarded to Muir Construction and Inland and Coastal for construction of the O&M base have created 14 new jobs.

The value of these contracts come to a total of approximately £6 million.

The O&M building will house the office, warehouse and staff facilities required to support the servicing of NnG once the wind farm is fully operational.

Enabling works at the site in Eyemouth have already started, with construction expected to begin later this month.

Base creates 50 jobs

Muir Construction’s business development director David Fairweather welcomed the news.

He said: “Working in the renewables sector and particularly with NnG, has been one of the most proactive and collaborative procurement experiences encountered by us at Muir Construction.

“Bringing our expertise and experience of working in port and quay side locations has been very satisfying.

“Working closely with NnG and Eyemouth Harbour Trust is something we are very much looking forward to.”

The investment in Eyemouth will bring an economic boost to the area providing up to 50 permanent jobs.

NnG, jointly owned by EDF Renewables UK and ESB, signed a lease with Eyemouth Harbour Trust in February.

The Neart Na Gaoithe wind farm, located in the Firth of Forth, will supply enough energy to power 375,000 homes. It will offset over 400,000 tonnes of Co2 emissions each year.

All of its 54 turbines will be assembled at the Port of Dundee.

Meanwhile, Inland and Coastal, of Lossiemouth, will design and install the harbour’s new pontoon.

Support to Scottish supply chain

NnG project director Matthias Haag said: “We are fully committed to using the Scottish supply chain wherever possible.

“Both firms have a wealth of experience and expertise in their field.

“I look forward to working closely with them on the construction of our O&M base and pontoon.

“I’m really pleased that as well as supporting the 25-year lifespan of the offshore wind farm the O&M base will bring with it fantastic socio-economic benefits for the town of Eyemouth and the local community.”

Infrastrata, the group which acquired BiFab’s Methil and Arnish yards from administrators in February, signed a contract to fabricate eight wind turbine generator foundation jackets for the offshore wind farm.

Infrastrata operates the former BiFab assets under its Harland and Wolff subsidiary.

Onshore construction continues for NnG at various locations along the cable route which runs underground from Thorntonloch beach and up into the Lammermuir Hills.

Offshore work started last August.