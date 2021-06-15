‘We were shocked’: Set in Stone Fife Ltd named Stonemasons Company of the Year 2021/22

Fife stonemasons Set in Stone Fife Ltd have been named Stonemasons Company of the Year 2021/22 in the Scottish Prestige Awards.

Set in Stone Fife Ltd director Harry Marshall was “shocked” to receive a phone call from the Scottish Prestige Awards saying he had been anonymously nominated and that they were researching his business and work.

The research team casts their final judgment based on service excellence, marketing and branding, industry recognition, ethical practice and employee satisfaction.

Harry, 38, a former pupil of Kirkland High School in Methil, who did his apprenticeship at Telford College, said it was a “pretty big thing”, yet entirely unexpected.

“They said I had been secretly shortlisted and had great news to tell us we had won, covering the whole of Scotland. We were shocked!”

Invaluable experience

Harry explained he started an apprenticeship at the age of 16 and has never looked back.

“I managed to get an apprenticeship with Historic Environment Scotland which I learned the core of the trade from,” he said.

“Special thanks to Mark Soutar and the boys from the Aberdour squad and Graham Campbell from the Elgin team. Without this support during my apprenticeship we wouldn’t be where we are today.

“I did various prestigious projects all over Scotland from Linlithgow Palace fountain restoration, Urquhart Castle visitor centre at Loch Ness and the millennium project on the Forth and Clyde canal.”

Specialists

Set in Stone Fife Ltd stonemasons and builders, based in Kennoway, specialize in the use of traditional materials and working methods on listed and properties.

“We are all about the customer and the quality of our name,” added Harry.

“We have an awards night in August for best stonemasons company in Scotland 2021.

They praised us for being successful especially through a pandemic.”