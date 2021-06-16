St Andrews University student who set up business while battling cancer aims to go global

A St Andrews University student who set up his firm while battling cancer has plans to take his marketing agency global.

Suhit Amin has already amassed an impressive portfolio of clients, including a trio of England cricket stars.

The social media accounts of Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer are all managed by Saulderson Media, Suhit’s marketing company.

His company provides social media marketing, content creation and talent management for YouTube stars as well as the three cricketers.

Saulderson Media is already making six-figure turnover, but Suhit’s plans are to grow the business further.

Origins of the business

Suhit’s journey into business began with a love of gaming and creating YouTube videos as a teenager.

That led him to set up Saulderson Media while still at school in Glasgow aged 17.

He said: “When we were about 13, we started creating content around gaming.

“The content was poor quality, but we had that passion.

“Eventually my friends stopped but I kept going.

“I discovered how to monetise content and I built up my knowledge of the industry.

“I fell in love with being in this industry.”

Cancer diagnosis

In early 2018 Suhit started a part-time job working for ESL Gaming while still at school.

Shortly after, he was diagnosed with stage 2A Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Aggressive chemotherapy was required, but has been in remission since September 2018.

“It was a really scary time. I was only 16 but it was a turning point in my life.

“It was really, really tough.

“About two months into chemo, my perspective on life really changed.

“I was given a success rate of 85% that my cancer would be treatable, but I thought ‘what if I am in that 15%.

“So I decided I want to make a mark in the world and follow my passion.”

That prompted Suhit set up Saulderson Media in July 2018.

Nearly three years on, Saulderson Media is turning over six figures and has a number of leading YouTubers and influencers signed up.

Suhit also has his sights on a base in the USA.

He said: “We’re looking at America, Asia and expanding across Europe too.

“We’ll look to have an office somewhere in the USA as our first global base and making seven-figure turnover.”

‘Delighted’ with Scottish EDGE funding

Suhit plans to take on more staff soon after winning £60,000 from Scottish EDGE,

It is not the first time the 20-year-old has won Scottish EDGE money – he was awarded £10,000 through the Young EDGE award two years ago.

The 20-year-old was “delighted” with the award.

“This money will go towards bringing in a new business development manager,” he said.

Suhit added: “Their main task will be to go and build new business.

“I’m also looking to bring in a campaign manager and we’re getting a revamped website too.

“We’re very heavily scaling up everything we do.”