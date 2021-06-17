Fife timber giant James Donaldson and Sons has acquired Glasgow-based worktop specialist Stonecare.

Established in 1999, Stonecare is one of Scotland’s leading independent suppliers of solid worktops to the UK kitchen industry.

Earlier this month, James Donaldson and Sons (JDS) acquired Kitchens International Limited, which has six Scottish showrooms.

JDS chief executive Andrew Donaldson said the Glasgow-based firm “perfectly complements” their existing portfolio.

James Donaldson & Sons ‘proud’

He said: “Stonecare has an excellent reputation for quality, craftsmanship and service, an extremely high-quality product and a great team of people.

“The business perfectly complements our existing portfolio in JDS.

“It aligns well with our strategy to enhance our offering in the market, with a focus on kitchens, bathrooms and home offices.”

“We’re proud to add Stonecare to our growing JDS family.”

Mr Donaldson looked ahead to an “incredibly exciting” time for the business.

The company launched an office furnishings brand last year in response to more people working at home.

The chief executive said: “We continue to grow through sustainable organic growth by the strategic acquisition of market-leading specialists.

“We look forward to welcoming the Stonecare team on board and moving forward together as one.”

A new chapter for Stonecare

All 11 of Stonecare’s staff will remain in position.

Stonecare managing director Andrew Crombie is looking forward to a new chapter.

He said: “I am delighted that in our 21st anniversary year, Stonecare is joining the JDS group.

“With our shared family values and strong business synergies I am confident we will provide our great team with opportunities for growth.

“I am looking forward to this next chapter for Stonecare.”

The eight businesses that make up the James Donaldson and Sons group in Fife – including Stonecare – trade and operate independently.