BT: Green light for Greenmarket office development for 1,000 Dundee staff

A prominent Dundee city centre site will be transformed after permission for a new office development for 1,000 BT staff was granted.

The telecoms giant plans to move to a vacant site at Greenmarket at the rear of Groucho’s record shop.

It has entered a partnership with property development company Crucible (Dundee) Ltd for the corner site.

The application, granted by Dundee City Council, is for an office, residential and retail project across two buildings.

Work on BT Dundee office to start this year

Jane Wood, BT Group Scotland director, said building work on the site will start later this year.

She said: “We’re really pleased that Dundee City Council has approved planning permission for our new, multi-million-pound flagship office.

“We know our investment, right at the heart of the city centre, will be welcomed by both our 1,000 colleagues in Dundee and the local community.

“We’ll work with partners on finalising our plans before building work starts later this year.”

Dundee a ‘key location’ for BT

Last summer BT committed to Dundee as a key location as it looked to reduce its number of offices.

The new development is due to be ready in 2023.

The major Dundee employer will then vacate offices in Ward Road it has occupied since 1976.

BT said the investment will help transform the way it works, create efficiencies and enable it to better serve customers.

Details of the development

The new building will include what the designers have described as a “street landscape”.

These are areas for workers to socialise while enjoying great views over Dundee and the River Tay.

The plans also include 16 flats and four retail outlets.

The site has been vacant since the late 1980s, when it was occupied by Mitchell’s Self Drive.

Previous ambitions for the prominent site included a 104-room hotel, offices and public bar.

Plans for the transformation of the site received a largely positive reaction.