Perthshire residents will be able to give their views on a £65 million investment at the 2 Sisters chicken factory in Coupar Angus.

The proposals, which could create around 700 new full-time jobs in addition to the current 1,100 workforce, include an upgrade of the existing building.

There are also longer-term plans to relocate production into a new facility on neighbouring land, which the firm already owns.

Developers Amber Real Estate Investment (Amber REI) have submitted two Proposal of Application Notices (PAN) to the local authority.

This means the company intends to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week consultation period.

One application is for alterations and an extension to the existing factory, demolition of a house and the creation of a car park.

The second is for a new “poultry processing facility” and demolition of the existing factory, with the land potentially earmarked for “residential, commercial or industrial uses.”

Earlier this year, the plant was hit by three major Covid-19 outbreaks.

The multi-million-pound plans are part of a nationwide programme to deliver more than £150m of post-Covid investment into the farming, food and tourism sectors.

The programme also aims to support nearly 6,000 jobs across Scotland.

Plans are ‘huge economic opportunity’

An Amber REI spokesperson says: “This new venture will allow us to develop an upgraded facility. It may unlock the potential for alternative uses for the existing site.

“This is a huge economic opportunity, particularly at such a sensitive time nationally.

“We are consulting extensively to ensure that that the public have an opportunity to input their views.

“We encourage the community to attend and ask any questions they may have.”

Online consultation

Full details will be made available at 9am on Wednesday 30 June at www.ambercouparangus.com.

An online consultation will take place between 3pm and 7pm the same day.

The Scottish Government has suspended in-person public consultations due to Covid-19 so the event will be virtual.

Amber REI representatives will be available to answer any questions and receive feedback on the plans.

Local MP Pete Wishart previously welcomed the plans.

He said: “In addition to creating much-needed employment, it is a tremendous opportunity to raise standards by improving the facilities, delivering high-quality production while tackling climate change and delivering a sustainable future.”