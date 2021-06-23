Why a Fife couple in their sixties created an online craft rival to Etsy

A Fife couple in their sixties have launched a new online shopping platform, Rtzanz, to help small artisan businesses.

Husband and wife duo Neil and Annie Dawson, set up the website in a bid to give small businesses a platform through which to sell their products.

The couple have supported arts and crafts firms through their online directory Art Craft Finder for the past five years.

But when the pandemic forced the UK into lockdown in March 2020, the Kelty couple came up with their new idea.

The impact of the pandemic

Annie said: “When Covid hit, we realised how quickly that our business crashed.

“One after the other all the events, craft fairs and exhibitions, they just weren’t happening.

“That meant there was nowhere for them to sell their products.

“We decided to create some online markets and from there he developed an online shop.”

Neil, 60, a former professional photographer, designed the Rtzanz site himself.

It launched about six weeks ago but sales have been affected by the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Annie, 63, added: “We’ve got about 50 to 60 sellers in it.

“It was unfortunate that our launch coincided with the big bid for freedom.

“Ultimately I think people are more inclined to shop online.

“But just now people are getting out and about a bit more.”

Remaining hands-on important for Rtzanz

While Rtzanz is similar to Etsy in its concept, the Fife couple don’t want it to grow too big.

They want to retain a hands-on approach and be contactable by clients.

She said: “Etsy has become very well-known. Its problem is that you’re a tiny tadpole in a huge pond.

“We work very hard for the people we support.

“We don’t want to be so huge that you can’t find what you’re looking for.

“A lot of people don’t have any platform apart from going to craft fairs and events.

“We want to give them that platform.”