D&A College opens electric vehicle training centre ahead of move from petrol cars

An electric and hybrid vehicle training centre has been created thanks to a partnership between Dundee and Angus College and a city firm.

The training centre will help ensure Scotland has vehicle technicians trained to work on ultra-low emission vehicles.

It is the result of a partnership between the college and auto electrical specialists. Robert Lawson and Sons.

The training centre will be at Robert Lawson and Sons’ base on Kilspindie Road.

The government is working towards a vision that will see a UK car fleet with effectively zero emissions by 2050.

It plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030.

College hopes to create ‘training hub’

Dundee and Angus College head of engineering Stephen Swinley said: “We have big plans for the centre as we grow it into a training hub in the heart of the city.

“Its focus will be to re-skill and upskill not only vehicle technicians but also our first responders who will come into contact with these vehicles as they respond to emergency situations.

“It’s been fantastic to partner with Robert Lawson and Sons.

“They are a passionate team and their industry experience has elevated our course to a whole new level.”

Robert Lawson, owner of the auto electrical specialist firm, said: “I’ve known Steve (Swinley) for about 30 years, and he approached me.

“We need to start thinking about what’s going to happen in the future.

“We’ve been working on electric cars since about 2011.”

He hopes the partnership between his firm and the college will help technicians prepare for a switch to electric vehicles.

“Electric vehicles are the way forward,” he added.

New partnership about developing skills

Caryn Gibson, the college’s economics partnership manager, welcomed the partnership.

She said: “This is an exciting addition to our portfolio of projects at the college.

“We are delighted to work with partners who share a future focused approach.

“We hope that this training school allows individuals to learn new skills within an exciting and dynamic sector.

“Our automotive team has meticulously designed these new courses to allow individuals to advance and develop their skills to evolve with the transition of the sector.

“We hope that allows them an exciting life-long career.”