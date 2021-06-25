From fitting windows alone to £1m sales target for Perth businesswoman

Perth-based glazing firm Glaze and Save is targeting £1 million sales this year after almost doubling its workforce.

The firm is planning a UK expansion after a surge in interest as customers looked for ways to cut down their energy bills.

Its product InvisiTherm is able to turn single glazing into double glazing, eliminating the need to replace windows. It can also be used on heritage glass and listed buildings.

The business has come a long way since chief executive Tanya Ewing took the reins and started off fitting windows alone in 2013.

The early days

Before entering the glazing industry, Ms Ewing designed the display for energy smart meters.

With her background in energy saving, she was already aware of InvisiTherm, which was created by Alan Proctor in 2009.

When Mr Proctor retired as managing director of Proctor Group, Ms Ewing enquired about buying a license to take on the technology.

Instead, she was allowed to purchase the firm in 2013.

Ms Ewing said: “I knew nothing about the window industry but I was up for the challenge. I wanted to prove its viability.

“I am not a joiner but I am a handy person. My family had an ironmongers in Perth called Hume Ironmongers.

“I wasn’t afraid of picking up tools.

“I didn’t want to employ anyone until I understood the job because how can you tell someone what to do unless you know.”

While she confessed to her approach being “a bit Laurel and Hardy” in the early days, her confidence soon built.

Growth of Glaze and Save in Perth

The team grew and the company now has 16 employees, including four through the government’s Kickstart scheme.

Work had to stop during when Covid-19 forced the country into lockdown in March 2020.

During the pandemic, Ms Ewing also offered a range of services to her staff from counselling to yoga classes.

Ms Ewing has been delighted with a huge rise in enquiries from customers over the past year.

She now has plans to make Glaze and Save a UK-wide operation.

“We are now looking to scale to take this throughout the rest of the UK and on to Europe,” she said.

Funding of £60,000 from Perth and Kinross Council, secured with assistance from Business Gateway, helped with the latest expansion.

That almost doubled team from nine and the firm has since completed work at Glasgow Women’s Library and Scottish National Galleries.

The chief executive said the funding and support was invaluable during “an extremely challenging, yet unbelievably rewarding period.”

She said: “It’s because of the support we received that we have been able to capitalise on the opportunities presented to us.”