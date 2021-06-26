Dundee businessman runs competition for sports clubs to win defibrillators

When Dundonian Billy Hosie saw Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapse on the pitch, he knew he had to take action in his community.

The incident at the Euro 2020 tournament brought back a flood of memories for the local businessman.

When Billy was a teenager, a friend died from cardiac arrest at a football match.

He recalled: “I was about 17 and it was half time in the changing rooms.

“A family friend who had been playing had a heart attack and died.

“It’s always been something that’s in the back of my mind.

“But it was brought to the forefront when Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during the Euros.”

Overwhelming support from community

Billy started Panacea Fire, Security & Data following the administration of McGill, where he was a senior manager.

His business now has sales of £1 million a year and he wants to give back to the community.

So Panacea will give away two defibrillators to local sports clubs.

Which clubs get defibrillators is decided through a Facebook competition running during Euro 2020. So far, over 2,500 votes have been cast.

The businessman describes the community engagement as “overwhelming”.

Billy says: “I’ve dedicated a member of staff to the competition. To vote, they like and share our Facebook page.

“Then they private message us with the club they want the vote to go to.”

The club with the most votes by the end of the Euros will receive a defibrillator. A second team will be chosen at random.

Hopes defibrillators will make a difference for Dundee

Billy plans to donate a third defibrillator following Euro 2020.

But he hopes to donate even more by involving other companies.

He says: “It’s all part of a bigger strategy to get other companies to join in.

“Hopefully by the end of the year, we will have supplied more than just the two defibrillators.”

Angus hairdresser Marie Ramminger also decided take action after Eriksen’s incident. She bought two defibrillators for her salons.

In the long term, Billy would like to see every new building in Scotland fitted with one.

He says: “We can’t do all of it, we’d love to, but as a company, we can try to make a difference for Tayside, and that’s what’s important.”