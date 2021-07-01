Dundee games studio Primordial wins ground-breaking Hong Kong deal

Dundee start up Primordial Games Studio has won a six-figure deal to create a game for a Hong Kong gaming platform.

The developers will design a title for Hong Kong based gaming platform The Sandbox.

Primordial moved into a new office at District 10 at Greenmarket last month.

Company founder Vaughan Holloway described the contract as “game changing”.

He says: “It means we can run our office for a full year, pay our staff and hire some additional colleagues as well.

“It’s been hugely game changing.”

First release in September

The Sandbox is a social gaming hub marketplace based on non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

It is built up of NFTs and Primordial will be using The Sandbox software to design them.

The game is based on voxels, 3D blocks, like the popular game Minecraft.

Mr Holloway adds: “We are really excited to be one of the first studios involved with this ground-breaking initiative.

“Their vision is to curate a deeply immersive metaverse in which virtual worlds and games will be created collaboratively and without central authority.”

Primordial is releasing the first part of the game in September.

The studio has a two year contract with The Sandbox, and will be releasing content every month for the platform.

Sébastien Borget, chief operating officer at The Sandbox, says: “We are thrilled to partner with Primordial and to see what and how their game will deliver for both the platform and the players.”

Expanding the Primordial games team

The partnership has also freed up time for the game studio as they no longer have to find investors and fundraise.

This means the team can also spend time on their own game, The Silent Tombs.

Mr Holloway says: “We are working with Historic Environments Scotland to create a tomb exploration game.

“It’s designed to highlight historical sites around Scotland and show people Scottish history.”

With funds from the partnership and the Kickstart Scheme, Primordial is currently hiring two more staff.

The scheme provides funding to create work for young people between 16 and 24 currently on Universal Credit.

Mr Holloway says: “It’s a fantastic programme that’s going to help us expand and take on more ambitious projects in the future.”