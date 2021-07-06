New directors at Dundee and Forfar offices of Johnston Carmichael

Accountants Johnston Carmichael has made a round of promotions including new directors in its Dundee and Forfar offices.

The business has made 78 promotions across its 13 offices so far this year.

In the latest round the business advisory firm has promoted Kirsty Yuill to director. She joined the firm when its Dundee office opened in 2019.

She is an in-house expert on accounting software Silverfin and other technology and improvement projects.

In addition, Forfar-based Sam Nicholson, who works in business advisory, is also now a director.

Exciting time for Dundee

Jenn Stewart, Dundee office head at Johnston Carmichael, welcomes the moves to strengthen the senior team.

She says: “Kirsty has worked so hard since joining Johnston Carmichael in 2019 and so I am delighted to see her progress to director.

“Her skillset has hugely benefited the business advisory team and I look forward to seeing her flourish in her new role.

“The coming months are going to be really exciting for Dundee as a city and we’re looking forward to supporting our clients as they once again look to grow and expand.”

Developing staff

Other new Johnston Carmichael directors are Glasgow-based Craig Burnie and Karen McBride; Raemond Jappy and Stefano Vincini, both Aberdeen; and Sam Church in London.

Andrew Walker, chief executive at Johnston Carmichael, says supporting and developing staff is essential.

He says: “It is our employees that make our business and I am extremely proud of the commitment and passion that our staff show on a day-to-day basis.

“Never has this been more important than in the past 15 months, when businesses across the country have been under enormous strain.

“Supporting and developing the next generation of professional advisers is right at the heart of our firm.

“It gives me great pride to see our people develop and thrive whilst working at Johnston Carmichael.”

He says the promotions recognise “continued dedication, development and hard work”.

“These are qualities which will be central in driving the company forward,” he adds.