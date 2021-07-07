‘This can’t be another McVitie’s’: Angus shock at Baker Hughes job cuts plan

Angus politicians have reacted to news one of the area’s largest employers, Baker Hughes, plans to make more than 80 workers redundant.

Staff at the Montrose oil and gas firm were told of the jobs threat on Tuesday morning.

The consultation process impacts more than 150 workers, 30% of the workforce. It is understood between 80 and 90 staff will lose their jobs.

The firm has made a commitment to remain in Montrose, where it opened a subsea centre of excellence in 2019.

Call for Scottish Government action

Scottish Conservative shadow employment minister and North East MSP Tess White called on the Scottish Government to play a role in protecting the jobs.

She said: “The centre of excellence was a huge boost for Montrose, securing a base for the next generation of energy technology and the highly-skilled jobs that go with it.

“This is devastating for the area and will be so upsetting for all those going through the collective consultation process.

“Covid continues to exact a toll on the industry globally.

“But I want to see these jobs retained in Angus and I have contacted the employment minister to see what can be done.

“This cannot be another McVitie’s.

“The Scottish Government must intervene now to help save these jobs.”

Support for workforce

Mairi Gougeon, MSP for Angus North and Mearns, said the impact of the job losses will be felt throughout Angus.

She said the development was “incredibly worrying and distressing”.

“I can only imagine how those staff affected are feeling at this decision,” she said.

“While Baker Hughes have outlined their commitment to Montrose, that won’t be any comfort to those impacted by these job losses.

“I will be working to ensure whatever can be done, is being done to support the workforce.

“I have contacted the Employment Minister in the Scottish Government and Angus Council to ask what action is being taken.”

Shock at Baker Hughes news

Montrose independent councillor Mark Salmond said the job losses come as a “major shock” to staff.

He said: “This is devastating news for the workers and their families

“Baker Hughes’s investment in Montrose has been significant and created hundreds of skilled jobs in the Angus area.

“While this is a setback, the commitment by Baker Hughes to the future of their Montrose facility will be welcomed by the retained staff and the local community.”

Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff said previous support shown by Scottish Enterprise, in the form of a £5 million grant for Baker Hughes to open its centre of excellence, “compounds my disappointment at the news.”

Ron Sturrock, a Conservative councillor in Montrose, said: “It’s sad news for the workers and families involved and the town will feel the impact as well.

“The oil price is significantly up on last year but I don’t know if it’s enough for companies to start committing to projects.

“I certainly hope the market can pick up for Baker Hughes.”

Independent councillor Tommy Stewart said he was confident the firm would recover.

Urgent meeting request

Angus MP Dave Doogan, said he will request an urgent meeting with the firm.

He added: “It is very disappointing that more jobs are at risk at this site.

“I hope job losses are kept to a minimum. I look forward to seeing increased demand at the site in the not too distant future, post-Covid.”

Labour North East MSP Michael Marra added: “Our offshore industries remain critical to the north east.

“The expertise in the workforce at Baker Hughes is vital to our economy now and in the future.

“Government agencies must engage with the company to ensure it benefits from the upturn as demand in the economy grows.”

The Scottish Government was asked to comment.