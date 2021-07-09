Kirkwood Homes: 62 house plan to expand northern edge of Carnoustie

Plans to build 62 homes on the northern edge of Carnoustie have been submitted to Angus Council.

Kirkwood Homes, in conjunction with Angus Estates Ltd, seeks permission to build on a greenfield site.

The Aberdeenshire firm said the £15 million development would create 50 construction jobs. It plans to start building early next year.

Kirkwood Homes’ Carnoustie plans

The 3.7 hectare development site is east of Carlogie Road and north of Panbride Road. 15 of the 62 homes are affordable.

Covid-19 meant Kirkwood was unable to hold a public exhibition. Instead it hosted an online session in March, which it said influenced the application.

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes, said the company will continue to engage with community groups and stakeholders.

“From the consultation process it is clear there is significant interest and demand for high quality new-build homes in this part of Carnoustie,” he said.

“We are pleased to be bringing forward these proposals which importantly include 15 new affordable homes.

“It is vitally important that all those who wish to live in Carnoustie have an opportunity to do so.”

Kirkwood Homes developments

Kirkwood Homes is the company behind the 250-home Balgillo Heights project north of Arbroath Road in Dundee.

Based in Sauchen, Aberdeenshire, it also has developments in Liff, Downfield and Hawkhill.

Earlier this year managing director Colin Crombie said Dundee and Tayside are key areas of investment for the company.

In 2019 the company, which directly employs 130 staff, had sales of almost £50m.

Loss last year but ‘strong recovery’

However, newly filed accounts, for the year ending June 30, show the impact of Covid-19.

Turnover fell to £27.1m and the company made a £3m pre-tax loss compared to a £1.4m profit the previous year.

In the accounts Mr Crombie said the financial year had started strongly but Government measures in the wake of Covid-19 had a “detrimental effect on trading and profitability”.

He added: “The company was unable to deliver the final quarter’s sales and whilst the directors took appropriate action to reduce costs, the relatively fixed nature of overhead costs resulted in a loss.”

He said Kirkwood Homes had a “strong start” to the 2020/21 financial year.