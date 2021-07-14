GA Engineering Sliding Head: Dundee firm hails machinery investments

Dundee firm GA Engineering Sliding Head has hailed a major machinery investment as it recovers from the impact of Covid-19.

Despite the challenges the pandemic has presented to the manufacturing industry, the city firm has seen strong growth this year.

Part of Pryme Group, it has spent a six-figure sum on two new Star Micronics sliding head lathes.

It takes the number of machines at its site at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate to 27.

Around £1 million has been spent on equipment in the past four years.

Hard work of GA Engineering Sliding Head staff allows investment

Operations director Kerry Devlin said the investment would benefit its global customer base.

She said: “Our team have worked incredibly hard to keep our business operating successfully over the past year which has ultimately allowed us to invest in new equipment.

“We work to some of the tightest tolerances in the manufacturing industry, working with part diameters as small as 0.3mm.

“This means it is incredibly important that our machinery is of the highest quality.

“The two new machines are now fully commissioned and operational in our site in Dundee, which will greatly benefit our growing customer base.”

Sustainability ethos

The new lathes have a high-pressure coolant system and can work on exotic materials with tight tolerances and features such as threading, grooving and slotting.

In addition to the two new lathes, the firm has also invested in a Freddy MkV coolant cleaning system.

The system recycles and reuses oil from production processes which helps meet environmental and sustainability aims. The unit also filters the oil prolonging the life of machine filters and pipe work.

GA Engineering Sliding Head history

GA Sliding Head has been operating at the cutting edge of technology for over 20 years.

Today, it provides individual subcontract services from machining to coating through to full turnkey supply and testing.

Operating onshore and offshore, the company works with small local manufacturers through to large multinational companies, shipping its parts to both the UK and overseas.

GA Sliding Head joined Pryme Group in 2015 and this created a platform for further growth.

Integrated manufacturing service provider Pryme Group has five manufacturing sites in the UK, with facilities in Newcastle, Morecambe and Ellon, in addition to its two Dundee bases.