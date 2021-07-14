Appointment: New Westport Property manager joins from Graham and Sibbald

Dundee chartered surveyor Westport Property has appointed a new commercial property manager.

Michael Clement joins the family-firm after 17 years with Graham and Sibbald.

Westport director Adam Hutcheson said the pandemic means more owners require property management services.

“Michael has an outstanding track record and unmatched local knowledge and experience,” he said.

“During the pandemic, we have seen property owners and occupants place additional emphases on proactive, efficient, and effective property and asset management, delivered by experienced, approachable and knowledgeable professionals.”

Westport hopes for growth

Based at Old Hawkhill, Westport Property manages a varied commercial and residential property portfolio across Dundee and Tayside.

Mr Clement said he hopes to help grow Westport in a “sustainable and strategic manner”.

He said: “I am excited to be joining a modern and progressive property management business and I look forward to working as part of the dynamic Westport team.

“This is an important time to deliver high-quality professional services to property clients and occupants.”