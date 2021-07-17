JD Gyms: Details of Dundee gym’s £500,000 ‘world class’ transformation

A Dundee gym will close for three weeks as it undergoes a £500,000 refurbishment.

Xercise4Less, based at Wellgate Shopping Centre, will shut on July 23 and become JD Gyms when it reopens in August.

JD Gyms acquired Xercise4Less (X4L) from administration last year and is upgrading all its facilities.

The site will include a new group cycling studio where high intensity class can take place. There is also a major investment in new equipment.

A spokesperson for JD Sports group said the Dundee gym will “completely transform into a world class fitness facility with an entire new look and feel.”

It will contain 250 machines, 300 classes, a weight zone, sprint track, boxing facilities and access to personal trainers.

Some of the work has already taken place on site but the gym will temporarily close at 10pm on Friday.

X4L members’ payments will be put frozen until the new gym is ready and they are receiving a free week.

New equipment part of £500,000 spend

The JD Sports spokesperson added: “JD Sports acquired X4L out of administration last year and they have been progressively refurbishing the gyms since then.

“Pre refurbishment they continue to trade as X4L but post refurbishment they then trade as JD Gyms.

“They are investing over £500,000 at this site in terms of refurbishing the property and purchasing new equipment.”

JD Sports last year won planning permission to turn the Harry Corry Interiors shop at the Kingsway East Retail Park into a health and fitness club over two floors.

The approval was despite almost 100 objections.

The group spokesperson would not confirm if this transformation will take place.