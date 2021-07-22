Ceiling2Floor: Panelling merchant opens Dundee store, creating new jobs

Panelling firm Ceiling2Floor has opened a new store in Dundee.

The company, which also has premises in Glenrothes, sells a range of decorative PVC panelling, vinyl flooring and accessories.

The panelling and flooring products sold by the company are 100% waterproof. They also feature patented technology which allows for easy installation.

It opened its 12th Scottish branch in the city’s Dryburgh Industrial Estate recently.

‘The perfect time for us’

The new Dundee branch has a team of three employees and includes a purpose-built showroom and trade counter.

All the new staff members come from the local area.

Brian Crombie, one of the firm’s directors, said: “Dundee is somewhere we had been actively looking to open a branch.

“The Dryburgh Industrial Estate site became available at the perfect time for us.

“We were able to progress quickly with the shop fit and recruitment process.

“It was important for us to recruit from the local area so we could begin to establish ourselves within the community while contributing to the local economy.”

Ceiling2Floor lockdown boost

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, the business has experienced records sales which Mr Crombie attributes to people spending more time at home.

He said: “Lockdown has meant that people have spent more time than ever before in their homes.

“With most people not being able to go on holiday it has meant they have more disposable income available to invest in their homes to make them more comfortable and visually appealing.”