Stagecoach to create 80 Perth jobs with new customer contact centre

Stagecoach will create 80 jobs at a new customer contact centre in Perth.

The UK’s largest bus operator will create the new centre at its Dunkeld Road headquarters.

It will open next spring and operate seven days a week. The jobs will be advertised this autumn.

Staff will answer queries about timetables, smartcards, lost property and buying tickets.

Stagecoach chief executive Martin Griffiths says: “We were founded in Perth four decades ago and are proud to have retained our headquarters in the city ever since.

“Perth gives us access to high-quality, skilled employees.

“We hope the new customer contact centre will provide a way into the world of work for individuals from a range of backgrounds, including young people.

“There is a huge opportunity to attract people to more sustainable public transport in the years ahead as national governments look to move to net zero.

“At a time when many parts of our economy have been hit hard by the pandemic, we are delighted to be able to open this new facility and create new employment opportunities.”

Stagecoach jobs boost to welcomed

The investment in new customer adviser jobs is welcomed by local authority and business leaders in the region.

Despite having higher-than-average employment rates over many years, Perth has been hit by a number of high profile job losses over the past 12 months.

Recent figures show the pandemic has doubled the rate of unemployment in the Perth and Kinross region.

Perth and Kinross Council leader, councillor Murray Lyle, says: “This is a tremendous vote of confidence in Perth and Kinross and our highly skilled workforce.

“Stagecoach has a long history in Perth. It is heartening to see its commitment to the city remains as strong as ever.

“These 80 jobs create opportunities for our people and help us recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They will also support the move towards sustainable travel across the UK.”

Vicki Unite, chief executive of Perthshire Chamber of Commerce, says the announcement is a “boost”.

She says: “It will provide valuable new opportunities for the region.

“With the full re-opening on August 9, we are now all looking ahead at re-building our local economy.

“This investment will have a positive knock-on effect for many other local businesses.”