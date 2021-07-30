Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

McLeod Glaziers: Award win celebrated at Perth firm despite fall in sales

By Gavin Harper
July 30 2021, 7.06am Updated: July 30 2021, 8.28am
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perth's McLeod Glaziers reports fall in turnover but celebrates gold armed forces award Picture shows; Derek Petterson/McLeod Glaziers. Unknown. Supplied by Derek Petterson/McLeod Glaziers Date; Unknown
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perth's McLeod Glaziers reports fall in turnover but celebrates gold armed forces award Picture shows; Derek Petterson/McLeod Glaziers. Unknown. Supplied by Derek Petterson/McLeod Glaziers Date; Unknown

Perth-based McLeod Glaziers is celebrating a recent award, despite turnover falling by more than half a million pounds.

The business, founded in 1836, had experienced a rise in demand last summer with the first Covid-19 lockdown prompting people to carry out work in their homes.

But the second lockdown earlier this year put a stop on tradesmen entering homes, which made life difficult for the company.

The impact of Covid-19 lockdown

Chief executive Derek Petterson said: “We weren’t allowed into people’s homes during lockdown.

“For us to do your windows and doors we need to get in to people’s homes to speak about them, even before we’ve installed them.

McLeod Glaziers boss Derek Petterson at the firm’s Perth offices.

“Not being able to get in to homes, it has had an impact.”

He believes an increase in the price of materials has also had an effect.

The chief executive added: “There have been challenges – getting materials for a start.
“We are probably paying four times what we did last year.”

Keeping busy and new jobs created

The group is, though, being kept busy with a range of projects and contracts.
“With people spending more time at home they are doing jobs in the house rather than going on holiday.

“That has boosted the spend, which has translated to keeping us busy on both sides of the group.”

The Inveralmond Industrial Estate-based firm recently won a four-year contract to maintain Caledonia Housing properties.

“That is a great contract for us to have and our team are comforted by something like that,” said Mr Petterson.

He added that the glazing side of the business has taken on five new members of staff. Meldrums has welcomed 10 new employees.

They are targeting a return to their pre-Covid figures for next year.

Mr Petterson added: “Now that restrictions are easing, we are looking at the different areas of the group that we can kick on and leave this year behind us.”

Armed forces award for McLeod Glaziers

McLeod Glaziers was also recently awarded a gold armed forces covenant award.

It recognises businesses that employ and support those who serve, veterans and their families.

Mr Petterson, who served in the Royal Tank Regiment for seven years, was pleased to be recognised.

He said: “It’s delightful – it’s a really nice thing to be given.

“We’d done the silver and bronze before, but it is very pleasing to get the gold award.

“It’s a very personal award for me to get for my family company.

Derek Petterson, now chief executive of McLeod Glaziers, during his time in the Royal Tank Regiment.

“There’s 493 firms that have the gold award in the UK.

“We are up there with the likes of Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Land Rover.

“Dare I say that’s little old McLeod Glaziers listed with some big entities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]