Cooper Software: Two key appointments at Fife tech firm after revenue rise

A Fife technology consultancy firm has made two appointments to its senior leadership team and reported a significant revenue increase.

Cooper Software is one of Europe’s largest independent providers of products, consulting and support for enterprise software and business intelligence solutions.

The firm, whose headquarters are in Dalgety Bay, has taken on 20 new staff in the last year.

Joining them are two new members of the company’s senior management team.

David Greenlees has joined the business as chief commercial officer, while Jonathan Dunn takes up the role of chief growth and strategy officer.

Both join with a wealth of experience gained within the technology and industry.

Executive chairman Frank Cooper said: “David and Jonathan are key appointments, both bringing a wealth of experience to the business.

“They will play key roles in shaping our strategy as we embark on the next chapter of growth.”

Cooper Software revenue rise

They join as the firm reports a 27% hike on its revenue.

Its growth has been driven through several deals to implement the enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, IFS, for new customers.

In addition, the business has continued to develop their own complementary products and solutions.

The firm has taken on ERP implementation projects for clients including Gordon & MacPhail, Scot JCB, Harland & Wolff and Intelligent Energy.

Mr Cooper added: “Large scale ERP implementation projects contributed significantly to our revenues in the second half of the year.

“This comes as a result of our strategy to meet the needs of specific industry sectors and their market issues. For example, the whisky industry, manufacturing, construction and oil and gas.”

“Furthermore, the level of specialism we have displayed when delivering for our customers has led us to achieve IFS Gold Channel Partner status, positioning us as a leader in our field.

“Added to this we have signed channel partner agreements with IFS in the DACH and Benelux territories, which will allow us to capitalise on a market opportunity to sell and deliver IFS solutions to customers within these regions.”

The company has delivered over 1,500 solutions for over 300 clients across the world.