Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

From second hand furniture and a coffee machine to £25m business for Perth man

By Rob McLaren
August 6 2021, 7.46am Updated: August 6 2021, 10.38am
George Stubbs, managing director of the GS Group.
George Stubbs, managing director of the GS Group.

When he started his Perth company George Stubbs had no staff, second hand furniture and his main asset was a coffee machine.

Three decades years later, GS Group boasts 60 staff, four offices and revenues of £25 million a year.

It’s been a long journey for the company to become Scotland’s largest independent insurance broker. The title was assumed when fellow Fair City firm Clark Thomson was acquired by Marsh in 2018.

Mr Stubbs said the position, while never a target, is a “huge source of pride”.

The managing director said: “It’s strange to look back and think it was just me and a coffee machine at the start, with second hand furniture acquired from the then General Accident.

GS Group managing director George Stubbs marking the firm’s 25th anniversary five years ago.

“A friend came in to help man the phones.

“Two years later the original office in Marshall Place was flooded and I remember looking out to see windsurfers going past.

“That provided me with personal experience of the need for any business or home to have proper insurance cover.”

‘We feared we were facing Doomsday’

As well as its headquarters in Perth’s Shore Road, GS Group has offices in Dundee, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Its financial services wing has grown into one of Scotland’s leading independent financial advisors.

Despite his worst fears at the start of the pandemic, Mr Stubbs said the business had provided “incredibly resilient”.

“In April when we went into lockdown, we feared we were facing Doomsday, with so many clients shutting-up shop.

GS Group staff mark the firm’s 25th anniversary five years ago.

“But people need insurance cover and we have the experience and skills set required for clients in a hardening market.

“We have even been helping other smaller independent operators place business.

“Obviously some sectors, like leisure and hospitality, have been badly hit. But there have also been many success stories during these unprecedented times.

“It has been a time for businesses to stick together and help each other where possible.”

GS Group charity fundraising

Five years ago, for the firm’s 25th anniversary, the company held a charity fundraising dinner.

It raised more than £20,000 for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance and the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow.

Covid means a similar event won’t be held this milestone, but a staff family day is planned for Crieff Hydro.

GS Group has supported many local charities, football and golf clubs. In 2019, St Johnstone launch its first ever corporate partnership deal with GS Group. George Stubbs with Stan Harris, St Johnstone FC director and Peter Robertson GS Group senior client director.

Mr Stubbs said it’s his way of thanking his company’s most valuable asset – no longer a coffee machine but its staff.

“These have been tough times for everyone,” he added.

“I wanted to recognise both the work of our staff and the support they have enjoyed from their families over the past 18 months.

“It will be good to get everyone together in a safe environment to mark the anniversary.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]