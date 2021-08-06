Dundee housing visionary David hangs up his hard hat after four decade career

A Dundonian at the forefront of several major city housing developments is hanging up his hard hat today.

David Zwirlein, retires as a director of development at Hillcrest Housing Association, after a career spanning four decades.

He studied architecture at Duncan of Jordanstone and Heriot-Watt University and spent time working at practices J&F Johnston in Edinburgh and Parr Partnership in Dundee.

But his goal was to make a difference with affordable housing projects. He spent 20 years with Cleghorn Housing Association, which merged with Home Group.

In this role he was involved with the Mill O’Mains regeneration. He also oversaw the transformation of several mills in Dundee into housing, Pleasance Court, South Mills and Edward Street Mill.

For the last six years he has held the senior position at Hillcrest, which is undergoing an ambitious housebuilding programme.

Fighting pigeons in old Dundee mills

David, 61, said: “It’s been a privilege to work on so many interesting projects.

“I’m proud of helping to bring the mills back into use. They had lain empty for several years and it was a case of fighting with the pigeons when you went in.

“They are fantastic buildings and really built solidly.

“Mill O’Mains was a huge project as well and cooperation with the councillor and residents there really helped shape that.”

At forefront of Hillcrest’s ambitious plans

David has been instrumental in creating Hillcrest’s most ambitious ever housing programme. It plans to create 1,000 homes in the next 18 months.

He said he was proud to play a part, along with others in the sector, of raising the bar for affordable housing.

“It’s been such a rewarding job because there’s a social benefit to the work I’ve done,” he said.

“Affordable housing is important and should be available to everyone. It’s not just about building homes, it’s about building communities.

“One of the things I’ve always done is to engage with good architects and developers who can deliver good quality.”

He is happy to be leaving Hillcrest in a strong position. He said projects such as the Derby Street development in Dundee’s Hilltown would “revitalise” that part of the city.

Hillcrest deputy chief executive Fiona Morrison said: “The impact David has made on affordable housing is huge.

“He has contributed to increasing our development programme which has gone from around 50 new homes per year to more than 600 per year over seven local authority areas.”

David, a father of two, said he was looking forward to travelling with wife Elaine in his retirement.