Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

Public to have say on plans to build homes on northern edge of Carnoustie

By Rob McLaren
August 6 2021, 12.30pm
Kirkwood Homes' development site at northern edge of Carnoustie.
The public will have a chance to discuss plans to build homes on the northern edge of Carnoustie.

Developer Kirkwood Homes is to host an in person drop-in session for the proposed 62-home development.

The Aberdeenshire firm said the £15 million development would create 50 construction jobs. It plans to start building early next year.

Carnoustie housing development plans

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes, said there was a high level of interest in the project.

He said: “We are looking forward to discussing our proposals with the local community and how residents can support our plans.

Kirkwood Homes plans for Carnoustie development.

“From the consultation process it is clear there is significant interest and demand for high quality new-build homes in this part of Carnoustie.

“We are pleased to be bringing forward these proposals which importantly include 15 new affordable homes.

“It is vitally important that all those who wish to live in Carnoustie have an opportunity to do so.”

Drop-in session details

The 3.7 hectare development site is east of Carlogie Road and north of Panbride Road.

Kirkwood is leading the project in partnership with Angus Estates.

The drop-in session will take place on Wednesday August 11 and run from 1pm and 7pm. It takes places at Boys’ Brigade St Bride’s Hall, 18 Carlogie Road, Carnoustie, DD7 6ES.

Kirkwood has asked people to pre-register in advance in order to manage social distancing. To register email steven.livingston@libertyone.co.uk.

Kirkwood Homes developments

Kirkwood Homes is the company behind the 250-home Balgillo Heights project north of Arbroath Road in Dundee.

Based in Sauchen, Aberdeenshire, it also has developments in Liff, Downfield and Hawkhill.

Vision for the Panbridge Road, Carnoustie development.

Earlier this year managing director Colin Crombie said Dundee and Tayside are key areas of investment for the company.

In 2019 the company, which directly employs 130 staff, had sales of almost £50m. Turnover fell to £27.1m last year due to the impact of Covid-19.

