McGill: Dundee building services firm gives football club a £100,000 makeover

A Dundee firm has invested a six-figure sum in one of the city’s football clubs.

Building services firm McGill has completed a £100,000 refurbishment at Thomson Park, home of junior football side Lochee United.

The work included refurbishing the changing rooms and a new club website.

Lochee United have ambitions to climb into the professional ranks.

The improvements will help them obtain an SFA licence and move into the Highland League should they win the Midlands League and subsequent play-off match.

McGill, which recently announced it will accept cryptocurrency as payment, has undertaken the work as it marks four decades in business.

The firm decided to mark the milestone by investing heavily in the Dundee community.

Managing director Errol Lawrie said: “McGill has a long-history of supporting our local community.

“We are proud to continue this tradition with this significant investment in the facilities at Lochee United.

“Much like ourselves, Lochee United are ambitious and passionate about what they do, our team are delighted to be able to support them.”

Lochee United secretary Marc Stanton said: “The work McGill have completed for us is outstanding.

“Our changing rooms are very impressive and have already become the talk of the league.

“Lochee United are going through a real transformation and have big ambitions. McGill are helping us realise those.”