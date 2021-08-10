Miconex: Perth fintech firm creates new digital gift card for towns and cities

A Perth-based fintech has launched a new digital gift card for towns and cities.

Under its new global Love Local brand, the new card has been launched by Miconex.

The company developed its first gift card programme in Perth in 2015.

It now operates more than 40 schemes in the UK as well as similar projects in America.

They are designed to encourage people to spend local.

A new Scotland Loves Local Gift Card, powered by Miconex and backed by the Scottish Government and Scotland’s Towns Partnerships, was announced in June.

The Love Local app will enable recipients to add the gift card balance to their digital wallet.

There, they will also be able to view participating businesses, see their balance and spend online or in-store.

Miconex managing director Colin Munro hopes the move will encourage people to shop local.

He said: “The shop local sentiment is evident in our work with programmes in the UK, Ireland, Canada and the US.

“Developing the Love Local brand allows us to convert that love local sentiment into spend, in a brand that will be as recognised and understood in Cambridge, UK as it is in Cambridge, Canada.

“The Love Local brand also provides us with flexibility as we continue to develop new products for different use cases, and new tools for businesses and places to interact directly with an engaged consumer audience. The potential for Love Local is huge.”

How the Miconex digital gift card works

Mr Munro said the introduction of digital gift cards was prompted by demand, with more people shopping online.

He added: “We have created a cutting-edge digital gift card product for towns and cities, enabling places to have their own digital gift card for the first time.

“We listened to what our clients told us they wanted from their gift card programmes.”

Research suggests almost 12 million people in the UK will use their phones as their primary payment method by 2023.

The digital gift goes straight to the recipient, Mr Munro said.

They will then receive a text or email to download the app.

A code will allow them to add the balance to their account, and they can make purchases using their smartphone.

Mr Munro said ease of use for customers was “paramount” for the Perth business.

He added: “With a digital gift card, towns and cities can appeal to a wide range of consumers.

“Our mission is to help as many towns and cities as possible to convert the interest in gift cards, in digital, and in supporting local into spend, creating an unbeatable consumer proposition for their area.”