SPONSORED: Virtual careers event will showcase 2021 job opportunities

Leading energy sector trainers, Survivex and AIS Training, are hosting a series of careers webinars with key energy companies to map out 2021’s upcoming projects and potential job opportunities.

The webinars, which are free-of-charge, will take place between 1-4 February and aim to help those looking for work in the global energy industry.

Specially invited industry leaders will outline upcoming projects for the year ahead, as well as skills requirements, tips on how to land that dream job and an insight into working in the energy sector.

Companies taking part include Wood, Atlas Professionals, TRAC Oil and Gas and the Global Wind Organisation (GWO), amongst others.

To sign up for the free events use the links below:

Charlie Guthrie, Group Marketing Manager at 3t Energy Group, which includes AIS Training and Survivex, said: “People use the start of the year as a time to reflect on things they want to change for the better and we want to help those looking for a new career or different job.

“Last year was a tough one but 2021 is set to be an exciting year for the global energy sector and there are lots of projects due to start or currently being planned.

“Hopefully, our virtual careers event will inspire people and give them an insight into what it’s like working in the energy industry, as well as helping put employers and potential candidates together.

“We urge anyone interested to sign up quickly as we anticipate high demand.”

For more details on the wide range of energy sector training offered by AIS Training and Survivex click here.