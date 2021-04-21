SPONSORED: Moving for a career in seafood can give you a bright future

Sometimes the perfect job means moving away from your current location – but doing that can open up a whole new world.

For the Scottish seafood industry, much of which is based in picturesque, rural locations, that can often be the case. And often, people who move for their career in seafood are surprised about how great a rural life can be.

Ryan Scatterty, chair of the Scottish Seafood Association executive board, said: “There are so many ways to become part of the industry – and companies can sometimes help with arrangements for moving to the area to start a job.

“Scotland is one of the most beautiful parts of the UK and many people enjoy the scenery, the friendliness of the people and the change of pace they experience in rural and coastal locations.”

A change of scenery

For Nicola Cameron, moving to the north-east from Angus had never been the plan. But the change of scenery has proven a hit with the NPD Technologist.

“I knew I wanted to work in new product development after university,” she explained, “but I’d never thought about working in the seafood industry.

“To be honest I didn’t know anything past Aberdeen before I started working at IFC, let alone about what the area was like!”

But when the opportunity came up, Nicola moved to the north-east to start her career.

“Coming from Kirrie I was used to living in a rural location – where I live in Longside is a wee village compared to Kirriemuir – but being 10 minutes from the beach and having lots of nice walks has been great.”

And for Nicola’s boyfriend, living less than an hour from Aberdeen suited his career, making it an ideal home for them both.

“I would say to anyone who is nervous about moving to the north-east to work in seafood that they should go for it.

“It’s a nice area and the people are really friendly.”

A move worth making

For Janusz Skrzypczak the move was a little further than Nicola’s, but has proven equally as fruitful.

The Polish native came to Scotland after seeing a job ad online in 2004, with the intention to work for a few months before returning home. But the plans soon changed.

He said: “I stayed because I felt I had a better work-life balance, I could see better opportunities for progression in my personal development, and it is also better for my two children, who love Scottish history, and for my wife Monika who loves Scottish cuisine.”

Now a production manager at Thistle Seafoods, Janusz has changed his plans to return to his homeland.

“I’m not leaving Fraserburgh,” he said, “it’s a great small town that is ideal for my family and we enjoy the beaches and walking in the forests nearby.

“I would say to anyone who is unsure about moving for a role in seafood – do it. What you get from it, especially in terms of your career, makes it well worth it.”

Lots of opportunities

There are vacancies in the seafood industry in a diverse range of roles spanning food processing and technology, HR, marketing, commercial and engineering.

SSA CEO Jimmy Buchan said: “There are positions and opportunities for all skills and levels of experience, it’s not too narrow a skillset that’s required and previous experience isn’t always needed.

“If you come in with ambition and a good attitude, there’s nothing to stop you.”

So if you are looking for a new job in an industry that offers good pay, great opportunities and beautiful locations, visit the Sea A Bright Future website to find out more.