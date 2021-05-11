SPONSORED: Crieff Hydro Hotel launches recruitment drive – join the family!

Learn more about working at Crieff Hydro Hotel during its Recruitment Open Evening on Thursday May 13.

The newly reopened Crieff Hydro Hotel is already welcoming back visitors and guests – and with staycations set to prove popular this year, it’s looking forward to a busy summer.

To keep up with demand, the hotel is hoping to add to its talented pool of staff by hosting a Recruitment Open Evening to highlight the various job opportunities available.

Taking place 5pm to 7pm on Thursday May 13 in the Drawing Room at Crieff Hydro, the informal event is a chance to enjoy a friendly chat with some of the department managers in the hotel, including General Manager Kristian Campbell.

“We are delighted to be recruiting new team members at Crieff Hydro Hotel – we view ourselves as a family, so finding the right people to come and work with us is key,” says Kristian.

“Our Recruitment Open Evening is a great opportunity for anyone looking to work in hospitality to find out more and potentially take the first step towards a new job. There’s no need to book an appointment, simply pop along on the night – we look forward to meeting you!”

Join the Crieff Hydro family

There are a range of different jobs and contract types on offer, including part time, full time and flexible contracts.

Crieff Hydro is looking to recruit people with a positive attitude and passion for hospitality, who are willing to go the extra mile to create great memories for guests.

If you fit the bill, now’s the time to join a forward-thinking company. Although a fast paced environment, it’s a friendly and welcoming team.

Employees also have access to:

onsite staff accommodation,

a canteen and social club,

a discount on facilities, overnight stays and local suppliers.

The hotel itself is an attractive place to work and the open evening is the perfect excuse to have a look around. Set in a 900 acre estate in the heart of stunning Perthshire, the hotel’s vibe is ‘home from home’.

With 215 hotel bedrooms, 55 self-catering lodges, six restaurants and over 60 onsite activities, it’s no surprise the hotel won Family Hotel of the Year at the Scottish Hotel Awards 2020!

By joining Crieff Hydro Hotel, which is part of a family of hotels, you’ll also benefit from working for a family business. Its seven hotels include three Scottish locations – all offer a warm family welcome for guests and staff alike.

If you can’t attend the Recruitment Open Evening at Crieff Hydro Hotel on Thursday May 13, you can register your interest or find out more by emailing recruitment@crieffhydro.com.