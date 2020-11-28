Chuckle eggs bring animal welfare boost and a smile to farmers’ faces

Scottish egg producers are set to receive a cash boost to help create more biodiverse farmland for their free-range birds.

The initiative, launched by retail giant Morrisons, will see an extra 1p per egg returned to farmers on every ‘For Farmers’ medium egg sold.

The money raised from the sales of Morrisons For Farmers ‘Chuckle Eggs’ will be ploughed back into establishing better free-range land for hens. The extra investment may also be used by many farmers to create new or adapted buildings for their birds.

Free-range hens require an indoor environment with more space and light, nest boxes with wide perches, and spaces for scratching and dust bathing. Farms will also be encouraged to set aside land for wild bees and insects so they can continue to pollinate the nation’s crops and flora.

Morrisons agriculture team have helped to formulate a pollen and nectar rich flower mixture to establish dedicated bee and insect habitats. For every 16,000 birds they have, farmers are being asked to plant one acre of seed mix.

Industry organisation welcomes the move

The project has been welcomed by the British Egg Industry Council, whose chief executive, Mark Williams, said: “We believe it is very important to encourage free-range hens to go outside and fully explore the range around the hen house.

“That’s why the British Lion Scheme actively encourages farmers to plant trees that give a natural canopy for the hens, helping the birds to feel protected, alongside activities that encourage the birds to come outside and enjoy the natural environment.”

Free-range hens cost farmers significantly more to keep as they need large outdoor woodland and grassland areas in which to exercise, along with enriched nesting boxes and undercover areas.

Morrisons became the first major supermarket to sell only free-range eggs in February 2020.

All eggs suppled into their in-store cafes are also free range, and the retailer aims to have 100% of the egg used in its ingredients and processing from hens who do not live in cages by 2025.

It has a dedicated Scottish egg production and works with other family owned businesses, who operate with groups of farmers in their local area.

Sophie Throup, head of agriculture at Morrisons said: “Improving animal welfare and looking after our farmed and natural environment is important for us and our customers.

“By giving back to our egg farmers, they can create the highest welfare outside and indoor conditions for their hens.

“Planting woodland, pollen and nectar rich habitats will also bring huge and wider benefits to our countryside and support sustainable food production into the future.”