East area young farmers elect new leaders

An event manager from the James Hutton Institute has been elected to chair the East region of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC).

Lucy Mitchell from Newbigging Farm near Birntisland said she was looking forward to Covid restrictions easing and the resumption of a full calendar of physical events and competitions.

“Over the past year clubs have done an excellent job of adapting to these unprecedented times through arranging online events and supporting their local communities,” she said.

“It is fantastic to see that morale is high for the year ahead and that many have already planned their summer syllabuses.”

The region’s new vice-chair is Jennifer Jones of Peeblesshire JAC, a full time vet in South Lanarkshire.

© Supplied by SAYFC

She said the Borders area was planning a farm safety campaign this summer

She added: “This is a cause important to everyone on farms, and it would be great to see all clubs in the regions making use of the farm safety training being offered by SAFYC and Yellow Wellies.”

The East regional committee in 2021/2022 also includes retiring chair David Black from the Kinross club.

Perthshire reps for the year are Mhairi Dalgliesh, Jillian Kennedy, Crawford McLaren, Leanne Corbitt, Ewan Lambie and Anna Sloan. Angus Tayside will be represented by

Andrew Beattie, Barbara Shaw, Laura Brown, and Grant Barr, Annabel Baker and Calum Greer will represent Fife and Kinross.

The Borders area will be represented by Will Wardrop, Stewart Shaw and Andrew Dixon, and Lothian & Peebles reps are Alasdair Allan, Hamish Logan, Kirsty Barr and William Brown.