SPONSORED: 5 reasons to call Denis O. Brown about your agri insurance

With hundreds of years of experience, the team at Denis O. Brown takes pride in sourcing the best insurance deals for farmers and those working in the agricultural industry. As we all know, farming is a pressurised career with little free time and huge overheads, so instead of wasting time shopping around for an insurance policy that works for you, your vehicles, your animals or your buildings, contact the experts at Denis O. Brown to save you time and money.

It’s understandable that Denis O. Brown has, at times, been compared to the NFU, but it operates completely differently, as Nikki McCulloch, Chief Operating Officer at Denis O. Brown, explained: “Denis O. Brown is an independent broker, we are not the insurer. We have access to key agricultural insurers and a range of different products. Moreover, we have the specific technical expertise to advise on all of the policy types that we offer, not just a single policy type, which is the key difference. Having options means we can benchmark the price for our customers, ensuring they pay a fair rate for their insurance”.

If you are looking for a new insurer or want to switch to a better deal, here are five reasons why you should contact Denis O. Brown:

1. INDEPENDENT

Because Denis O. Brown is an independent broker and is not affiliated to any particular insurer or brand, it can source policies from multiple insurers while always acting in the clients’ best interest.

2. EXPERIENCED

All employees at Denis O. Brown are experienced not only in insurance but in the agricultural industry too, collectively notching up more than 500 years’ experience! As well as being experienced in agri, the team is also passionate about farming and farmers’ rights as many come from an agricultural background.

3. GOOD PRODUCT CHOICE

There is not just one insurer available – but a choice of multiple insurers and policies each with different types of cover. Denis O. Brown has excellent relationships in place with the key players in the market, allowing them to negotiate excellent terms and premiums on your behalf.

4. EXCELLENT CLAIMS SERVICE

In a bid to ensure that the insurance policy does exactly what it sets out to do, as outlined in the contract, Denis O. Brown will go through each policy with a fine-tooth comb. When it comes to insurance claims, Denis O. Brown pursue them as far as they can with insurers on their clients’ behalf. It is this strong attention to detail that ensures a fair settlement is made when a claim is submitted.

5. MORE THAN JUST A BROKER

Denis O. Brown go the extra mile to help you look after your business. Whether you need access to legal products specifically designed for agricultural businesses, HR assistance, Health & Safety advice, or building valuations, Denis O. Brown has connections with a number of well-respected firms who share their passion in looking after their clients.

To find out more about what Denis O. Brown can do for you, call them now on 01786 44 99 66 or click here to visit the website.