Kinross Show extends entry deadline for livestock

The Kinross Show committee has extended the deadline for entries at next week’s event on the shores of Loch Leven until August 7.

No entries will be accepted on the showfield on the day, but after a two-year absence there is strong interest and the show is anticipating fierce competition in the beef and sheep classes in particular.

Show president Harold Greer said more dairy, vintage tractor and horse and pony entries would be particularly welcome.

“Clydesdale horses are a pride of Scotland and a regular feature at Kinross so in response to a number of requests a new ridden Clydesdale class is being trialled and I’m hoping it’s popular with exhibitors and spectators,” he said.

“The companion dog show and fancy dress are long standing highlights so I’m looking forward to the return of these competitions and the first ever decorated tyre contest.”

Mr Greer, who runs a beef and sheep farm at Gelvanview, said it had been challenging to pick up the show after it was cancelled in 2019 because of severe weather and again in 2020 as a result of Covid regulations.

He added: “It was really vital to get the event going.

“The team has worked hard to meet all the regulatory requirements and organise a great day out in the open air for members and visitors.”

The headline entertainment act is the Scottish Fiddle Orchestra.

Entrance to the show is by ticket only and there will be some restrictions. Tickets are on sale at www.kinross-show.co.uk