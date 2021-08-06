Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Kinross Show extends entry deadline for livestock

By Nancy Nicolson
August 6 2021, 5.00pm
TEAM: Show president Harold Greer praised the team effort to meet Covid requirements.
The Kinross Show committee has extended the deadline for entries at next week’s event on the shores of Loch Leven until August 7.

No entries will be accepted on the showfield on the day, but after a two-year absence there is strong interest and the show is anticipating fierce competition in the beef and sheep classes in particular.

Show president Harold Greer said more dairy, vintage tractor and horse and pony entries would be particularly welcome.

“Clydesdale horses are a pride of Scotland and a regular feature at Kinross so in response to a number of requests a new ridden Clydesdale class is being trialled and I’m hoping it’s popular with exhibitors and spectators,” he said.

The sheep interbreed champion at Kinross Show in 2018.

“The companion dog show and fancy dress are long standing highlights so I’m looking forward to the return of these competitions and the first ever decorated tyre contest.”

Champion Shetland pony at a previous Kinross Show.

Mr Greer, who runs a beef and sheep farm at Gelvanview, said it had been challenging to pick up the show after it was cancelled in 2019 because of severe weather and again in 2020 as a result of Covid regulations.

He added: “It was really vital to get the event going.

“The team has worked hard to meet all the regulatory requirements and organise a great day out in the open air for members and visitors.”

The headline entertainment act is the Scottish Fiddle Orchestra.

Entrance to the show is by ticket only and there will be some restrictions. Tickets are on sale at www.kinross-show.co.uk

 

