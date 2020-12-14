New record as Texel gimmer sells for 46,000gns at Lanark

An in-lamb Texel gimmer sold to a new record price of 46,000gns at Lanark mart’s Select Seven sale.

The top price of the day was paid jointly by Stuart Barclay, Harestone Insch and the Stockport business of Boden & Davies for a Procters gimmer from Moss House Farm at Weington, Lancashire.

She is by the 100,000gns Sportsmans Batman and carrying twins to the record-breaking 350,000gns sire, Sportsmans Double Diamond from Charlie Boden and family’s flock at Stockport, Cheshire.

Boden & Davies went on to pay 32,000gns for an Auldhouseburn gimmer by Rhaeadr Best of the Rest which is also in lamb with twins to Sportsmans Double Diamond.

At 10,000gns, A & G Howie, West Knock Stuartfield, Peterhead, sold a gimmer by Knock Banker to J Theyer, Mill House, Little Clanfield.

The Procters flock also sold two at 9,000gns, the first to W Knox, Mid Haddo, Fyvie, and another to N Gill, Stonethwaite, Borrowdale, then one at 8,000gns to D Morrison, Dalwyne, Girvan.

Also at 8,000gns, a gimmer from the Garngour/Teiglum/Clarks flocks was jointly bought by K Jarvie, Cherryfield, Muthill and C Gauld, Cairn Farm, Auchterarder. A&J MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, bought another from the Garngour/Teiglum/Clarks at 7,500gns.

Messr Chisholm, Wester Moy, Muir of Ord, paid 4,500gns for a Garngour/Teiglum/Clarks gimmer.

In total, the 88 gimmers at the Select Seven sale averaged £3,678.

Meanwhile, at Lanark’s Crackers sale, the 57 gimmers sold averaged £1,920 and 11 ewe lambs averaged £2,787.

This sale topped at 20,000gns for a Hexel ewe lamb from Donald MacPherson and family of Castlehills Farm, Berwick-upon-Tweed. She sold to Legars Farm, Kelso.

The next three top prices were for Allanfauld gimmers, with 10,000gns paid by Claybury Texels, Shrewsbury, 8,200gns by E Jones, Ynystoddeb, Llangadog, and 5,200gns by S McNeilly, Ballyclare, Co Antrim. Allanfauld also sold two at 4,200gns, the first to W Baird, Floors Farm, Eaglesham, and the second to AK Rhind & Son, Newton of Struthers Kinloss.

The Haddo flock from W J Knox, Mid Haddo, Fyvie, sold a gimmer at 4,800gns to M&C Millar, Coleraine, Co Londonderry, and another at 3,800gns to S Scullion, Ballinderr, Co Tyrone.

The Strawfrank flock from Carstairs Junction, Lanark, sold one at 4,200gns to JH Christie & Son, West Carse, Stirling.