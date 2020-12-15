Top price of 2,200 guineas at Beltex sale

Heatheryhall Erin, a gimmer from Alfie Taylor, Thankerton, Biggar made the top price of 2,200 guineas at the Beltex Scotland club sale of in-lamb females and ewe lambs at Lanark.

Erin, daughter of Aviemore Dane Hill, is out of the Quarrymount William Wallace daughter, Heatheryhall Calamity Jane, and sold scanned with a pair to the 30,000gns Buckles Dark Dawn.

She heads to Roberton, Biggar, to join the Roberton flock.

Mr Taylor’s next best price was 1300gns for another by the Aviemore sire. She heads to a new home in the Lake District.

In total eight shearling ewes broke the four-figure barrier to sell at 1,000gns or above and the gimmer average improved by £300 on the year.

Two from the Heatheryhall pen sold for 1,200gns apiece.

The first went to the Roberton flock and another to Gordon and Lynsey Carroll’s Edendiack flock near Huntly.

She was Heatheryhall Edith, which scanned a pair to Buckles Dark Dawn.

Andrew Baillie also saw a good trade and the second highest price of 2,000gns when his Callacrag Evelyn sold to Michael Russell of the Lamington flock near Biggar.

Sired by the 10,000gns Clary Desperado, she is out of the Quarrymount William Wallace daughter, Callacrag Celine.

Scanned with a pair to Mortons Cheeky Boy, she sells with a recipient ewe carrying a Callacrag Celine x Lamington Fandango embryo as luckpenny.

At 1000gns was Callacrag Elaine, which sold to Grant Maxwell for his Faughhill flock near Melrose.

Robert and James Hamilton had a good day when entries from their Shawtonhill and Mid Shawtonhill flock from Chapelton, Strathaven, reached 1600gns and 1300gns, both of which sold to the Alderson family for their flock near Barrowford, Lancashire.

Meanwhile ewe lambs peaked at 800gns when Ian Reid’s Osprey Frostie from the flock near Methven, Perth, sold to Gordon and Lynsey Carroll.

Bred from the Osprey Adam-sired Osprey Dribble, Frostie’s sire is Kingledores Commander.

Averages: 34 shearling ewes £799 compared to £498 for 29 in 2019. Four ewe lambs averaged £735.