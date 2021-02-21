New Shorthorn breed record of 27,000gn set at Stirling Bull Sales

A new breed record price for a Beef Shorthorn was achieved at United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales when a bull sold for 27,000gn.

The sale, which operated under strict Covid-19 rules, saw 54 bulls selling to average a record £6,127 – an increase of £1,347 on the year.

Making the top price was Meonside Nidavellir, a 20-month-old bull from Tom and David Bradley Farmer’s herd at Dumfries. Sired by the 10,000gn Willingham Kensington and out of the Fearn Wyvis daughter, Ballylinney Lily 25th, this one sold to Lucinda Townsend, for her Coxhill herd at Moffat.

The Meonside consignment proved popular on the day, with another making 12,000gn, selling to George Irving, Mount Benger, Yarrow. That was Meonside Nosty, another by the Willingham sire, this time out of Ballylinney Lily 12th.

Making the day’s second top price of 14,000gn was Muiresk Northern Dancer, from the Mair family at Kinnermit, Turriff.

Reserve breed champion at the 2019 Stars of the Future Show, this son of Alvie Galaxy, out of Millerston Augusta, sold to NJ and A Barrett, for the Glenariff herd at South Wootton, Norfolk.

Early in in the sale, Glenisla Nobleman, the first of Major Gibb’s bulls from Glenisla, Blairgowrie, hit 10,000gn, selling to GL Riby, Low Stone Hills, Bridlington. He is a son of Broughton Park Thunder, out of a home-bred daughter of Belmore Fuel Injected.

From the same home, Glenisla Nitro, by Millerston Jamboree, sold at 9,500gn, to W Young and Son, Templehall, Kirkcaldy, while Glenisla Nicholas, also by Jamboree, sold at 7,000gn to Ian Fleming, Renton Home, Duns.

Best for the Biggar family’s Chapelton consignment, from Castle Douglas, was a 10,000gn bid for Chapelton Nearco, by Balnabroich Kermit and out of the Cavans Yankee daughter, Chapelton Duchess 4035. He was knocked down to the Landers at Bargaly, Newton Stewart.

Also from the Biggars, Chapelton Novar, a son of Fergus of Upsall, made 8,000gn, to Andrew Morton, Lochend, Denny.

Selling at 9,000gn was Podehole Nordic, a Klondyke of Upsall son from Harry Horrell, Pode Hole, Peterborough. Final bidder for that one was James Porter, Uppermill, Dromore, Co Antrim.

Matching the 9,000gn price tag was Glenariff Nearctic, a Glenisla Ghillie son from JJ and AM Barrett, South Wootton. He sold to C Williamson, Balnespick, Kincraig, while another by the same sire, Glenariff Nathaniel, made 7,500gn to GH Stirling and Sons, Bow Farm, Stow.

Coxhill Norseman, from Lucinda Townsend, reached 7,200gn, selling to Pitkindie Farms, Abernyte, Perth. He is sired by Millerston Kasper.

Meanwhile, Beef Shorthorn females sold to a top of 7,500gn, for Millerston Iranian Marilyn, from the Ramsay family of Mauchline. Sired by a past Ayr Show champion, Glenrinnes Goliath, this rising three-year-old in-calf heifer, went to A and C Farms, Langham Lodge, Rutland.

Continuing their success, the Bradley Farmers sold the 20-month-old heifer, Meonside Millicent Ninet, at 6,500gn to T Russell, The Old Dairy, Stanford in the Vale.

The Shorthorn sale followed the sale of Aberdeen-Angus bulls at Stirling, which topped at 15,000gn for an entry from Nairn.