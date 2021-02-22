Limousin bulls sell to 42,000gn at early spring sale

Limousins sold to a top of 42,000gn at the breed’s early spring sale in Carlisle where averages were up across the board

The sale was conducted by Harrison and Hetherington and 69 bulls sold to average £8,118.48 – up £1,470.02 on the year – while 38 females averaged £3,163.82 which is up £706.82.

The sale leader, selling to the Alford family for their Foxhillfarm herd in Cullompton, Devon, was September 2019-born Pointhouse Paul from Northern Ireland breeder Michael Diamond. He is an embryo transfer son of Goldies Jackpot, out of Pointhouse Jewel.

The next best price of 30,000gn was paid twice.

First at this price, selling to Messrs Jenkinson for their Whinfellpark herd near Penrith in Cumbria, was April 2019-born Cloughhead President from the Huttons at Setmabanning, Keswick, Cumbria. He is by Cloughhead Loxley and out of Cloughhead Cindy.

The other at 30,000gn was July 2019-born Goldies Positive from Dumfries breeder Bruce Goldie. By Goldies Nimble and out of Goldies Lisette he sold jointly to Hartside Farms, Lamington, Biggar, with the other half retained by Messrs Goldie.

Other leading prices included: 25,000gn for Cloughhead Patrick, by Twemlows Morpeth, from the Huttons selling to Messrs Pritchard, Rochester; and 19,000gn for Goldies Pilot, by Goldies Fandango, from Bruce Goldie selling to Messrs Howatson & Son, Denbigh, Wales.

Bruce Goldie also made 10,000gn selling Goldies Oswald, by Wilodge LJ, to R Kennedy, Aberfeldy, while the Dick family’s Ronick herd, based at Mains of Throsk, Stirling, topped at 10,000gn for Ronick Puppet, by Ampertaine Jamboree, selling to Messrs Moore & Son, Kellah, Haltwhistle, Northumberland.

Other prices included: 10,000gn for Trueman Piccolo from Northern Ireland breeder Henry Savage, selling to Messrs Anderson, Glencarvie, Strathdon; 9,500gn for Maraiscote Peanuts from Wishaw breeder Ian Nimmo, selling to Messrs Stout, Stronsay, Orkney; 8,500gn for Pointhouse Pat from Michael Diamond, selling to Messrs Cooper & Son, Kincaldrum, Forfar; and 7,500gn for Westpit Patriot from A & J Gammie, Drumforber, Laurencekirk, selling to Messrs Telfer, Sandwith, Cumbria.

Females topped at 6,000gn for March 2019-born heifer Norman Patteron from the Norman Farming Company at Little Orton Farm, Carlisle. By Norman Largo, and out of Norman Mosaic, she sold to Messrs Hoggarth, Ulpha, Cumbria.