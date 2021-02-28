Simmental sires sell to 26,000gns at Stirling

Strong demand for Simmental bulls at Stirling ensured an 82% clearance and a top price of 26,000gns, with 64 bulls averaging out at £6482 – an increase of £1443 on the year.

Leading the trade was the Welsh-bred Pistyll Kingsman, a 19-month-old bull from the Francis family’s Carmarthen-based herd.

A son of Woodhall Ferrari, out of the Omorga Volvo daughter, Woodhall Evangeline, this one has been residing in Scotland since December, with Richard and Carol Rettie, at Methven, Perth.

He was knocked down at 26,000gns to Richard McCulloch, for use on his Overhill House herd at Armadale.

Next best, at 15,000gns, was one from Philip Simmers and sons, Reece and Andrew, Backmuir, Keith. Their 22-month-old, Backmuir Kraken, by Islavale Hamilton and out of Starline Kreole, sold to Yorkshire buyer, AR Bulmer, Coultas Farm, Malton.

Another strong team from the Stronach family’s Islavale herd, at Keith, was led by an 11,500gns bid for Islavale Kacy, a Corskie Highlander son, out of a home-bred Curaheen Bandit daughter.

He went to C and G Thomson, Wester Tulloch, Midmar.

The Smiths’ Drumsleed consignment, from Fordoun, Laurencekirk, peaked at 11,000gns, for Drumsleed Kingsman, a son of the 2019 Scottish National Show winner, Drumsleed Hivy and out of the successful show cow, Drumsleed Farina.

He sold to S and K Smith, Bankhead, Portlethen.

Selling at 10,000gns to Caithness buyers, WM Barnetson and Sons, Lynegar Farm, Watten, was Knockreagh Kilroy, a Dermotstown Delboy son from Northern Ireland breeders, Val and Conrad Fegan, Newry.

The final bull to hit the five-figure mark was Blackford Kirk, a Blackford Galaxy son from Billy and Anne MacPherson, Blackford, Croy, which also made 10,000gns.

He sold south to D Sapsed, High Heath Farm, Codicote.

At 9500gns, Orkney buyer Terry Coghill, Muce, Birsay, snapped up Grangewood Kingdom, a Grangewood Glenlivet-sired bull from the Leedhams’ herd at Lockton, Pickering.

Michael Durno’s team of bulls from Auchorachan, Glenlivet, sold to a top of 9000gns, with Auchorachan Kennedy, by Auchorachan Hercules, selling at that price to JM and J Goldie, Newbie Mains, Annan. Meanwhile, Auchorachan King Kong sold at 8000gns to J Duff and Son, Broomknowe, Brechin, and Auchorachan Krypton made 7800gns to A and B Munro, Wellhouse, Beauly.

Banchory-based A Anderson and Son, Nether Tillygarmond, Finzean, paid 8800gns for Manor Park Kelvin, from DC Houldey, Lockerbie.

Colin Inglis had a successful day with his Greencap bulls from Dalachy, Aberdour, with Greencap Kerse selling at 8500gns to Messrs Pearson, Blencow, Penrith, and Greencap Klassik making 8000gns to RCS Addison, Kings Meaburn, Penrith.

Other leading prices included Glenlossie Kingsman from AD Sutherland and Sons, Connachie, Kellas, which sold at 7500gns, while Kate and Alan McNee received 7000gns apiece for two bulls from their Finlarg herd at Tealing, Dundee.