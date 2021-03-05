Opportunity on island for dairy farmer

A dairy farmer with an “innovative” approach is being sought to establish a new joint milk production venture on the Isle of Bute.

The retirement of tenants on the island’s Mount Stuart Trust land means there is an opportunity for an individual, family or company to help the estate establish a new dairy business.

A milk contract is in place and production must begin by September 2021.

According to Mary Munro, head of farming in Scotland for Strutt & Parker, which is working with the Trust to find a business partner, the farm constitutes some of the best agricultural land on the island.

She added: “Historically, the dairy sector has been the island’s agricultural backbone and the Trust is keen to maintain this tradition.

“The ideal candidate will be someone with an innovative approach who wants to live on the island and integrate with the local community.

“We’d be particularly open to approaches from applicants with interesting ideas for adding value or processing some of the milk, as this is a strategy that would be encouraged by the Trust.”

There are two dairy farm steadings available, and the new business could be based at either Kerrytonlia or Drumachloy, both of which have suitable buildings and productive grassland for grazing and ensiling.

Agriculture is a major industry on Bute where the majority of the land is used for beef, sheep or dairy farming. There are currently nine dairy farms on the island.

The Trust says it is willing to consider all proposals that demonstrate a shared vision for a successful dairy sector on the island, and applications are invited from individuals, family farms, new entrants or a commercial agribusiness, and existing tenants looking to expand.

