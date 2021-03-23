Red Tractor launches new campaign to promote British food and farming

Red Tractor has launched a new TV advertising campaign to promote British produce and farming standards to shoppers.

The assurance body said the eight-week campaign will feature a TV advert showing a mother shopping for her family as she learns about the standards behind British farming including the sheep, dairy and fresh produce sectors.

The advert will appear during popular shows including The Chase, Coronation Street and Gogglebox, and Red Tractor hopes it will reach 45 million consumers before the May Bank Holiday weekend.

“Red Tractor is already the most trusted assurance scheme in the UK, with 76% of shoppers aware of the logo, seeing it as an independent source they can trust – that’s equivalent to 15.5m shoppers,” said Red Tractor chief executive officer, Jim Moseley.

“We want to keep growing recognition and understanding of the scheme and the logo, and so the campaign will cover as many of Red Tractor’s sectors as possible, demonstrating how we cover a vast array of products found in shops.”

He said the new advert follows a previous two-year TV campaign which resulted in recognition of the Red Tractor scheme among UK shoppers increasing to 76% from 65% before.

Meanwhile, Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is preparing to launch a new campaign later this month encouraging shoppers to include red meat as part of a healthy, balanced diet.

The levy body, which oversees the assurance schemes behind Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork, will run a six-week campaign to showcase the health benefits of Scottish red meat.

QMS marketing and communications director, Lesley Cameron, said: “Eating for health and wellbeing has become a top priority for consumers over the last 12 months and, with food service remaining largely closed over the next few weeks, most will still be cooking every meat at home.”

She said the campaign will promote the nutritional benefits of naturally reared red meat as a source of protein and vitamins, including B12 which alleviates fatigue.