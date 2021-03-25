Farming kids asked to shine a spotlight on agriculture in video contest

Farming kids are being urged to create short films showcasing life on Scottish farms and crofts as part of Quality Meat Scotland’s Farm Kid Diaries project.

The initiative, which first launched during lockdown last year, involves farm children under the age of 16 producing short films to educate their town-living peers and the general public about farming and red meat production.

It involves a video competition, which was won by 10-year-old Logan Cameron from Corse of Kinnoir Farm, near Huntly, last year.

“Mum and I have been excited to start filming videos again on the farm and I can’t wait to update everyone on what’s been happening,” said Logan, who plans to get involved with the project again this year.

“It was great to see how other young kids help out on the farm too. I have some friends who are joining in this year and I am looing forward to seeing what everyone comes up with.”

Quality Meat Scotland said a series of videos from farming youngsters will be released on its social media channels throughout April, and anyone interested in getting involved is asked to film and share their own story using the hashtag #FarmKidDiaries and by tagging QMS on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Videos can also be uploaded to WeTransfer and sent to Laura Strang at QMS at lstrang@qmscotland.co.uk

This year’s video contest closes for entries on May 31 and the best video, judged by QMS chairman Kate Rowell, will win a prize.