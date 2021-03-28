John Deere unveils new 9R Series tractors

John Deere has unveiled details of its new 9R Series range of tractors which boast powers of up to 691 horsepower.

According to the machinery giant, its new 9R, 9RT and 9RX tractors have not only been made stronger and more efficient, but also more intelligent.

“All the tractors use the same new and highly fuel-efficient 13.6-litre John Deere engine as the X9 combines, except for the top of the range 640hp (rated) models which are still powered by the proven 15-litre Cummins engine,” said John Deere.

“The six-cylinder John Deere engine with its HPCR fuel injection system has been developed to operate more efficiently, with noise levels reduced by up to 50%. In order to transfer the enormous engine power to the ground, all models offer additional ballasting options that allow a gross weight of 30.4 tonnes.”

The company said all the tractors in the range come with its StarFire 6000 receiver, which is integrated into the cab roof and included as standard, along with the large 4600 CommandCenter display, full AEF ISOBUS compatibility and AutoTrac activation.

A full activation package for maximum motivation – including turn automation, section control, variable rate control, passive implement guidance, in-field data sharing, machine sync and John Deere’s new AutoPath row guidance – is also available for an additional £1,425.

“Besides their extra performance, automation and comfort, the new 9R Series tractors have been developed with the aim of maximising reliability and reducing operating costs even further,” said John Deere.

“Among many other enhancements the e18 transmission, axles, track drives and chassis have been significantly reinforced for higher capacity and productivity.”

The company said many service intervals have been extended in the range to reduce maintenance effort and cost – for example, the new fan is now serviced every 5,000 hours.

John Deere has also doubled the standard factory warranty to two years, or 2,000 hours, and its PowerGard Protection/Plus warranty extension terms now reach up to eight years or 8,000 hours.

The company added: “John Deere’s state of the art dealer Connected Support solutions also ensure maximum uptime.

“With Expert Alerts, potential machine damage can be predicted and the likelihood of expensive repairs can be reduced or completely avoided, as well as any unplanned downtime.”