AHDB names Tim Rycroft as its new chief executive

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) has named Tim Rycroft as its new chief executive.

Mr Rycroft, who is currently the chief operating officer at the Food and Drink Federation (FDF), will take up his new role at the farm levy body on August 31. He replaces Jane King and AHDB chief finance and operations officer, Ken Boyns, will act as an interim chief executive until then.

During his time at the FDF, Mr Rycroft has been responsible for the organisation’s strategy and corporate affairs, and overseen its policy on diet and health and on competitiveness.

AHDB chairman, Nicholas Saphir, welcomed the appointment and said: “The board is delighted to welcome Tim as the new CEO of AHDB.

“His experience, both in his previous commercial and FDF roles as well as his knowledge of the industry, makes him ideally equipped to lead the significant change that we have started to introduce to the organisation.”

Mr Rycroft said he was excited to lead AHDB in a “critical moment in its history”.

He added: “Nicholas Saphir and the team have set out a bold vision for change. Now this must be swiftly delivered so we can continue to play our vital role as a source of competitive advantage, underpinning a world-class food and farming industry.”

AHDB is going through a period of change with two of its levy-paying sectors – horticulture and potatoes – recently voting to put an end to their statutory fees.