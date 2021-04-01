Native breed resurgence could benefit Scottish farming

Native livestock and horses are part of the solution to the challenges facing Scottish agriculture, according to the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST).

Speaking at the launch of the trust’s manifesto for a resurgence of native animals, chief executive, Christopher Price said a new Scottish Government could adopt six measures which would boost the commercial, environmental and cultural benefits the breeds would deliver.

The RBST’s wish list includes encouraging the creation of a network of local abattoirs; revising the carcase grading system to recognise the quality and taste of native beef; abolishing what remains of the Over Thirty Month (OTM) rule which RBST say is a needless commercial barrier to farming with native breeds; and introducing “honest labelling” based on pedigree records and herd books so that consumers know they are choosing native breed produce.

RBST vice-president, Martin Beard, who farms rare breeds including Large Black pigs and Portland sheep in Angus said he looked forward to discussing the document with MSP candidates across Scotland over the coming weeks.

He added: “Scotland is a colossus in native breeds, from Aberdeen Angus cattle and Soay sheep to the Clydesdale horse, the Highland Pony and many more.

“Having evolved to be part of our landscape, these breeds are the experts in converting our native vegetation into high quality produce whilst maintaining natural habitats and enhancing biodiversity.

“But our native breeds have been taken for granted for too long and future agricultural policy in Scotland must actively support their resurgence.

Among the most vulnerable animals on RBST’s watch list are Eriskay ponies, British Landrace pigs, North Ronaldsay and Leicester Longwool sheep and Dairy Shorthorn cattle.